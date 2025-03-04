On the occasion of the Jubilee of Hope and the beginning of Lent, the miraculous crucifix at the Franciscan church of St Mary of Jesus (Ta’ Ġieżu) in Valletta is being taken to Gozo this week.

From the morning of March 5 to noon on March 7, the crucifix will be exposed for adoration in the church of the Franciscan Friars in Għajnsielem.

On March 5, the church will open at 5am and masses will be said at 6am, 6.30, 7.30 and noon and at 6pm. The 7.30am mass will be led by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma with the participation of priests and religious organisations. Visits by the sick and elderly living in various homes will be held between 8.30am and 5.30pm.

The 6pm mass, including prayers for the sick, will be led by Fr Guardian Marcello Ghirlando. Prior to mass, there will be an hour of singing and prayers, starting at 5pm. Celebrations for adolescents and youths organised by the Kummissjoni Djoċesana Żgħażagħ Għawdex will be held at 8pm and 9.30pm respectively.

On March 8, mass will be held at the same times as Friday. On both days, the church will be open all day for adoration and the worship of the faithful; priests will be available for confession.

On March 9 ‒ the first Sunday of Lent ‒ at 4pm, Mgr Teuma will lead a Jubilee penitential pilgrimage with the holy image of the Crucified Lord from the Franciscan church of St Anthony of Padua to the square in front of the parish church of Our Lady of Loreto in Għajnsielem, where a special celebration will be held.

In a pastoral letter read out in all churches on March 2, Mgr Teuma said the visit of the image of the Crucified Lord in Gozo at the beginning of Lent was to be considered not merely as a historical event of devotion towards a holy image, but also an invitation to Christians to gaze once again upon that “great sign of hope that incarnates the entire love of God for us all: Christ Crucified”.

This is not the first time that the Ta’ Ġieżu crucifix is travelling to Gozo. During World War II, it was taken from Valletta to the same church of the Franciscan friars between May 1941 and March 1944, in order to avoid potential damage due to the constant air raids.

The holy image, which dates back to the 17th century, is attributed to artist Frate Innocenzo di Petralia, and is looked after by the Archconfraternity of the Miraculous Crucifix which was established in the same church. It is one of the oldest images of the Crucified Lord to be revered in the Maltese islands.