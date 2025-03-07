A solemn concelebration was held on Friday at St Anthony of Padova church in Għajnsielem to inaugurate the visit to Gozo of the miraculous crucifix of the Franciscan church of St Mary of Jesus (Ta’ Ġieżu) in Valletta.

RELATED STORIES Ta’ Ġieżu crucifix in Gozo for Jubilee of Hope, beginning of Lent

It was led by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma, accompanied by Archbishop Vittorio Viola OFM, secretary of the Congregation for Devine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, the Rev Fr Twanny Chircop, provincial of the Franciscan province in Malta, Għajnsielem Archpriest Can Frankie Bajada, Mgr Tarcisio Camilleri, vicar general of the Gozo diocese and several priests and religious.

Mro Anthony Galea and Emanuel Zerafa conducted the music during the event.