The defence attorney of the man accused of supplying the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia questioned the prosecution's star witness Vince Muscat's credibility as he argued why his client, Robert Agius, should be acquitted.

Lawyer Alfred Abela argued that the other state witness Melvin Theuma was more credible and, therefore, his testimony should be given more weight.

Robert Agius, known as Ta' Maksar, is among four men accused of their roles in the 2015 murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop and the 2017 assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Agius and Jamie Vella are accused of supplying the bomb in the assassination of Caruana Galizia.

In the other murder case on trial, Adrian Agius is accused of commissioning the October 2015 hit on lawyer Carmel Chircop, which prosecutors allege was carried out with the complicity of his brother Robert, along with Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio.

Degiorgio, along with his brother Alfred, is already serving a 40-year sentence after admitting to placing the bomb under Caruana Galizia’s car and triggering it outside the journalist’s Bidnija home.

The jurors started their morning by listening to Abela argue why Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, is not a credible witness.

Muscat was granted a presidential pardon in Chircop’s murder in exchange for his testimony and was handed a 15-year prison term in Caruana Galizia’s case.

Abela compared Muscat’s testimony to that of Melvin Theuma, who was granted a presidential pardon in connection with Caruana Galizia’s case, arguing that Theuma had more credibility.

The defence lawyer said he was not interested in other ongoing proceedings, but his focus was on Robert Agius.

“Melvin Theuma told us what happened, how he was approached by (Yorgen) Fenech who asked him to speak to George Degiorgio. Theuma told us that he did not know him and spoke to his brother, Alfred, through it-Topo,” Abela started off.

“Theuma feared for his life when he was arrested, and to secure evidence, he chose to start recording conversations with Fenech. Then he had an ice-cream box full of pen drives to show that Fenech commissioned the murder,” Abela said.

He added that Theuma himself had said that without evidence, he could have said anything, but the recordings backed his statements.

He observed that while Muscat claimed Robert Agius was frequently at the potato shed, Theuma said they had never met the brothers there.

Abela stressed that Ta’ Maksar - the Agius’ family nickname - was a scapegoat in the Caruana Galizia case.

Abela raised doubts about the police work after it did not emerge that they investigated the area where the hitmen tested out a sniper rifle.

The defence lawyer also turned his attention on Kevin Ellul, known as “double O”, and Nicole Brignone.

Abela argued that the police should have taken Brignone more seriously when she asked for protection and claimed that the police failed to search Ellul’s place in Għargħur.

He also suggested that Ellul was “toying” around with the bomb that exploded and injured him in May 2018. Abela invited the jurors to assess Ellul’s body language while testifying.

“With all these inconsistencies, can we truly say that the prosecution has reached the level of beyond a reasonable doubt?” Abela asked the jurors, before finished off arguing that there was no evidence incriminating Robert Agius.

