Extensive restoration works are being held at Ta’ Savina church in Victoria. The works are intended to conserve the motif of the main course which was designed by Mgr Giuseppe Farrugia (1852-1925).

The mortar joints of the interior building are being removed and remade under the direction of the authorities concerned. Other works include the restoration of windows, including the decorative panes and the marble flooring. A new lighting system is also being installed.

Gozo Ministry workers carrying out stoneworks on the interior walls of the church.

The church will be given a new image with an intervention on the plinth of the building edifice.

The works are being carried out by employees at the department of the restoration directorate of the Gozo Ministry under the supervision of Raymond Bonello.

Due to the restoration works, the church opens at 5pm for the celebration of mass at 5.30pm. Rosary starts at 5.10pm.