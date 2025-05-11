Five of the athletes selected to represent Malta in table tennis at this year’s small nations do not meet the selection criteria, according to reigning national champion Gabriel Grixti, who has been left out of the squad.

Grixti said the Malta Olympic Committee was ignoring its own selection criteria and discriminating against Maltese athletes.

The accusation, made in a social media post on Sunday, is the latest volley in a back-and-forth between Grixti and the MOC.

Grixti first went public with his frustration over his exclusion from the 2025 Games of the Small States of Europe (GSSE) on Saturday, calling for greater transparency in the Malta Olympic Committee’s (MOC) selection process.

Responding to the criticism, the MOC stated that being a national champion was not, on its own, a high enough standard to warrant selection for the GSSE. The MOC added that Grixti failed to attend national team training sessions and events, saying he had blamed the "excuse" of having to study. Grixti is a medical student.

Unsatisfied with this response, Grixti followed up with a second post on Sunday, calling the selection process “a sign of DISCRIMINATION AGAINST MALTESE ATHLETES!”

“The MOC claims that it followed a published selection process. Yet, only one of the six athletes selected for the GSSE table tennis team actually participated in national competitions, a requirement clearly stated in the criteria itself,” Grixti argued.

Of the six players chosen, only one is Maltese-born, Grixti said.

Grixti also shared a section of the official criteria, which states that chosen athletes must take part in national competitions.

“All athletes must take part in national competitions (and National Championships if applicable) and international competitions and at those events for which the Technical Committee of the Association and MOC requests participation,” the criteria states.

Grixti acknowledged missing out on some training sessions, saying he had tried to strike a balance between table tennis and his studies. But four of the selected players "have not been in Malta since 2023, let alone attended these training sessions," he said.



"Are we building a system that rewards and supports homegrown talent, or are we sending the message that local athletes will always be second choice?" he asked.

Malta's table tennis sector has been troubled by accusations of discrimination against local athletes for years. During the 2023 GSSE, local players complained that the MOC had ignored local talent and instead recruited foreign players with no ties to Malta to represent the country.

The MOC acknowledged that four of the eight athletes representing Malta in table tennis had been granted Maltese citizenship for sporting reasons. In total, Malta had 214 athletes at those games, with seven having been awarded passports before the games.