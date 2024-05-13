Tableo, a visionary Maltese tech company, is thrilled to announce the Beta launch of its AI Assistant for Restaurants.

At its core the AI Assistant helps restaurants communicate with their guests over social media platforms like Facebook Messenger, taking over whenever a customer contacts the restaurant through Messenger. It intelligently manages the chat conversation, including taking reservations without needing human involvement, in virtually any language.

"We're incredibly proud to unveil this revolutionary product," says Jonathan Azzopardi Frantz, CEO of Tableo. "Our AI Assistant, built on state-of-the-art technology, is meticulously trained to answer guests' questions, seamlessly manage reservations and streamline restaurant operations. This is a true Maltese innovation, but it’s developed with the specific needs of a global industry in mind."

How does it work?

The Assistant connects with Tableo’s Restaurant Reservation and Management software which enables it to understand the restaurant’s reservation policies, service hours and availability in real-time, which makes it extremely easy for customers to make reservations, receive instant confirmation, and make modifications in an instant.

Benefits in a nutshell

Answer guest questions effortlessly. From dietary restrictions to menu recommendations, the AI Assistant is a knowledgeable and responsive companion, providing timely, accurate information.

Manage reservations, at any time, instantly. Say goodbye to booking errors and miscommunications. The AI Assistant handles reservations and modifications efficiently, minimizing wait times.

Polite and professional in any language. The AI Assistant can initiate a conversation in the preferred language of the customer. So far it has been used in several languages including English, Spanish, Lithuanian, Italian and Czech.

Meet our early adopters

Tableo's AI Assistant isn't just talk; it's ready to hit the ground running. Leading Maltese restaurants Grain Street and Tartarun have been chosen as the first pioneers to implement this technology.

Currently in its Beta phase, the AI Assistant is continuously learning and evolving through trial and error. Their participation in this Beta program plays a crucial role in machine’s learning and in shaping the future of restaurant technology in Malta and beyond.

Excited to learn more?

Reach out to us to explore joining the Beta program or to gather additional information about the AI Assistant tailored for restaurants. Restaurants can try it out for free for up to 6 months. We'd love to hear your feedback.

The project is financed by the Malta Council for Science & Technology, for and on behalf of the Foundation for Science and Technology, through the FUSION: R&I Technology Extension Programme.