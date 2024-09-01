One of the greatest privileges of living on a Mediterranean island is the fact that you can go to the beach whenever you want.

My parents weren’t ardent beachgoers but, by the time I got to university, I remember celebrating every end of exam season with a day at the beach. Being students, we didn’t have much money, so sunbeds and umbrellas were out of the question.

We would go to Għadira at 10 in the morning, lay down our towels and stay there till the night. It was a cheap, easy way to celebrate the end of school and the beginning of summer.

Sadly, easy and affordable things no longer seem to exist on our islands. As with many things here, change is never gradual; everything explodes at once and leaves you reeling.

I kept up my Għadira tradition for a few years, and then, one summer, I arrived at the beach at the same time I always had in previous years and there wasn’t a single spot left to lay down a towel. If the photos uploaded on social media are accurate, things have only worsened since then. I wouldn’t know from first-hand experience; I haven’t been back in more than a decade.

It’s just one more little thing that was stolen from me by the powers that don’t seem to care about my quality of life, one more guiltless pleasure that I won’t be able to experience or share with anyone else.

It was like watching history repeat itself when I saw a photo of idyllic Riviera Beach overloaded with private sunbeds and umbrellas a few days ago.

Just two summers ago, it still hadn’t met Għadira’s unlucky fate, even though I must confess that, at the time, I had wondered how it had managed to escape ruination thus far (how sad it is always to expect the worst from your country). But, this summer, its luck seemingly ran out: there was no longer any room for anyone who didn’t want to pay an arm and a leg to enjoy public land.

Someone recently told me that Malta’s only nice if you’re rich, and it’s hard not to agree with that sentiment, given that not even our free space is free to use anymore. What makes the Riviera Beach situation even worse are the reports that sunbeds aren’t even removed when people leave, which means that no one gets to enjoy the space which is rightfully theirs unless they pay for it.

Where does it end, Malta? Is everyone just happy shelling out money to enjoy public land? Am I the only one with nostalgia for a time when I could take the bus somewhere for a few cents, buy myself a Coke and a sandwich, lay down a towel and have enough space to, at least, roll around side to side on the sand?

Why does everything need to cost copious amounts of money?

What will it take for us to do better and save what little we have left?

If this is the progress our government is always braying about, take me back.