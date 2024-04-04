Take That has announced two outdoor live shows in Malta in October.

The British boy band will play Ta' Qali on October 19 and 20 in two concerts dubbed "Take That—The Greatest Weekend".

The trio - now comprised of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald - were stars in the 1990s and are taking in Malta as part of their European tour.

"This is big... This October, join us on the Mediterranean island of Malta for The Greatest Weekend," the band announced on Instagram.

On Saturday, the band will perform their album "Everything Changes," and on Sunday, they will perform their greatest hits.

Parties at Uno and Cafe Del Mar are set for Thursday and Friday.

The event seems mainly targeted towards British fans with the event's website marketing prices in British pounds.

Tickets for the entire four-day event cost £279. A VIP ticket, however, will set you back £429.

The boy band, who have sold 45 million albums worldwide, originally included Robbie Williams, who dazzled a Maltese crowd of over 20,000 at the Floriana Granaries last August, playing some of his biggest hits.