Alex Agius Saliba has written to Roberta Metsola urging her to take urgent action over the "alarming escalation of violence in Gaza following Israel's breach of the ceasefire agreement" on March 18.

On Wednesday, Gaza's health ministry said 970 people had been killed in 48 hours after Israel intensified deadly strikes on the territory.

Israel launched a wave of strikes on Gaza between Monday and Tuesday, by far the deadliest since a fragile truce began in January.

The health ministry also said that a foreign UN worker was killed and five others seriously injured by an Israeli strike on their headquarters in the centre of the territory.

On Wednesday, the PL Deputy Leader and PL MEP said in a statement the glimmer of hope afforded by the ceasefire agreement reached weeks ago had been shattered by "Israel’s complete disregard of the ceasefire agreement".

He said he had written to the European Parliament president, insisting the EU should honour its international obligations and rulings of the International Court of Justice and take action to prevent genocide. It should also ensure that those guilty of war crimes are held accountable, he added.

In the letter he suggested the suspension of the EU - Israel Association agreement over Israel's breach of human rights obligations.

He also urged the EU to impose sanctions and other measures targeting Israel’s military, industrial and infrastructural capabilities.

These measures would limit Israel’s capabilities to carry out such attacks and ensure that the EU would not be guilty of facilitating war crimes, he said.