The liver is a very important organ in the human body. Located on the right side of the abdomen, beneath the ribcage, this large organ weighs about 1,200–1,500 grams. It performs over 500 functions. From elimination of wastes and toxins, to aiding digestion even by the conversion of energy in food to energy available to run cellular processes and conversion of food to building blocks. The liver is very important to keep us healthy. Most of the work done by the liver happens in the background without it being noticed in our everyday life. This does not make the work it does less important. The wellbeing of the liver is crucial to enjoy a good quality life.

Liver health is often neglected. When the liver is suffering either because of disease or from the intake of chemicals which harm it, the damage being done might remain unnoticed for a long time, especially if the damage happens slowly. It is a known fact that the liver continues to function even if it sustains significant damage. It is fortunate that the liver is very capable of repairing damage it sustains during its work. But if the damage done to the liver is not addressed it might be that the liver’s self-repair ability is not enough to stop the liver from failing and then effect our wellbeing. A staggering statistic: some 1.5 billion people suffer from chronic liver disease globally, with 2 million lives lost each year. 90% of these deaths can be prevented.

The liver has a very rich blood supply and most chemicals and organisms that enter our body will pass through the liver. The liver is usually capable of dealing with these chemicals and organisms in such way to remove or reduce possible harm to the body. If harm persists then the liver becomes inflamed as it reacts to the continuing insults. This is called hepatitis.

Among the more important causes of hepatitis are alcohol and viruses known to damage the liver.

The two more common viruses that cause hepatitis are the hepatitis C and hepatitis B. Alcohol-related liver disease affects many people worldwide. The World Health Organization indicates a global prevalence of up to 4.8%. Ill-health and complications are common in individuals with alcohol-liver disease. Some complications can be irreversible causing suffering and sometimes death. In people aged 20–39 years, approximately 13.5% of total deaths are attributable to alcohol. The importance of alcohol-related liver disease and its complications seem to be increasing over the years.

It is important to appreciate that the use of alcohol beverages can be enjoyed when use is moderated and used responsibly. On the other hand, use of alcohol beyond the recommended safer limits can cause dependence and increase the likelihood of serious damage to the liver. It is strongly recommended that individuals who feel the need to cut down on their drinking or feel annoyed by people complaining about their drinking or feel guilty about their drinking or who drink in the morning to reduce the shakes, should seek help to address possible dependence and complications of alcohol use. Talk therapies and medicines are available to help people who want to do address their alcohol use.

The prevalence of liver disease resulting from infection with viruses is on the decline. A vaccine to prevent infection by the hepatitis B virus has been available for many years and is very effective.

Anyone who has not been vaccinated against the hepatitis B virus should seek advice from their health care provider. A very effective treatment for the hepatitis C virus has been available for the past 10 years. Anyone exposed to the virus (from drug injecting and multiple sexual partners) should consider being tested for infection with the hepatitis C virus. One should not consider themselves to be free from the hepatitis C virus because they feel well and healthy. If one is infected, gradual damage to the liver is possible without noticing any ill-effects. The only way to detect the hepatitis C virus is by doing a simple blood test. Any health care professional will provide guidance as to how to access this test.

Everyone should take liver health seriously. Prevention is the surest way to avoid damage to this important organ in our body. If in doubt about your well-being and your liver health, it is recommended to refer to your health care provider.