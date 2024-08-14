Talexio, a leading provider of human resource and payroll management software, has announced the launch of its enhanced and refined insights, now with a groundbreaking Smart Feed complementing its suite of data visualisation tools designed to transform how HR teams access and leverage workforce information.

Talexio Insights is cutting-edge product merges the expertise of HR practitioners and the skills of the Talexio data team to deliver rich HR insights at par with those available for finance and commercial teams.

This dynamic system performs daily analysis of a company's data to detect and highlight organisational changes, providing the most accurate and up-to-date workforce insights. This enables clients to proactively address emerging trends and challenges before they escalate. Talexio Insights are included in the platform at no additional cost.

All insights mined from a company's data are displayed as notifications in the Smart Feed. Complex HR metrics are summarised into clear, actionable insights, ensuring the most relevant information is easily grasped and always at the forefront.

This ongoing stream of critical, personalised information empowers clients to make data-driven decisions with confidence.

The Smart Feed is the latest addition to Talexio Insights which aim to simplify HR analytics with:

Improved dashboards, charts and reports highlighting relevant information and providing a clear view of your organisation’s health

Data interpretation and key metrics covering turnover, demographics, time and attendance, salary and compensation

Benchmarking of your organisation's performance against industry standards

Continuous innovation, ensuring access to the latest HR analytics tools and features

Every three weeks, Talexio adds new-themed insights across different modules, equipping HR teams with real-time telemetry to drive strategic decision-making. With its intuitive dashboards, insightful reports and intelligent Smart Feed, Talexio enables HR professionals to analyse and leverage workforce data with unparalleled speed, precision, and ease, clearly demonstrating the impact of their initiatives.

Talexio Insights is a dynamic partnership combining the best of human expertise and technology.