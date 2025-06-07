As part of a special pilgrimage trip to Gozo marking the Jubilee Year, students from Tal-Ħandaq middle school visited Victoria primary school. The group was led by head of school Maria Montebello, accompanied by other teachers. The students were warmly welcomed by head of school Lelio Spiteri and were then taken on guided tour of the newly refurbished school premises.

The visit served not only as a cultural and educational exchange, but it was also as a moment of reflection and connection, reinforcing the spirit of unity and faith that the Jubilee Year celebrations seek to promote among the faithful. In fact, as part of the visit, Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma led a prayerful encounter with the students.

Dr Montebello commented: “This was a beautiful opportunity for our students to connect with others and experience the hospitality and vibrant learning environment at this school.”

Spiteri expressed his delight in hosting the visiting group, describing the occasion as “an enriching experience that celebrates the strong bond between our educational communities”. He added that the visit had left a lasting impression on all those involved, highlighting the value of interschool collaboration and spiritual growth among students.