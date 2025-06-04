Wirt Għawdex will hold the sixth in its series of talks for 2025 on Friday, June 6, at 6.30pm at the Gozo College Sir Arturo Mercieca Primary School Victoria − The Happy School. The talk in English, to be delivered by Joseph Caruana, will focus on Dwejra.

Caruana will discuss Dwejra’s geological and human history, uncovering some of the site’s lesser-known wonders. Beginning with a tour of its terrestrial features − geological, ecological and archaeological − he will then explore its underwater marvels, before broadening the view to the cosmic perspective afforded by its dark skies.

The session will conclude with an overview of the challenges and threats facing this unique site, and the vital role every citizen can play in its conservation.

Caruana is an astrophysicist at the University of Malta and president of Wirt Għawdex. Fascinated by Dwejra since a very young age, he has conducted scientific studies of the site, including its underwater geomorphology and night sky. He has long been an advocate for the preservation of Dwejra and its dark skies, and maintains a dedicated website.

After the talk, there will be time for questions from the audience and discussion. APS Bank and Delicata Winery are the sponsors.

For more information and details on how to register, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Wirt Għawdex is a voluntary non-governmental organisation, founded in 1981, with the aim of fostering the knowledge of our heritage among all levels of society and to strive to safeguard the natural, archaeological, historical and anthropological patrimony of the islands of Gozo and Comino.