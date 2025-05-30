Picture a world where digital marketing does not demand massive budgets, where a single visionary can outsmart global giants with strategy and heart. That world is here, thanks to Tariq Mushtaq Khatri, a Mumbai-based digital marketing genius who has clinched two world records for Meta campaigns that rewrite the rules of advertising. His first, unveiled at the Bombay Press Club in February 2025, stunned the industry with record breaking engagement. His second, celebrated by the USA Book of World Records in Pune on May 14, 2025, set a new bar for click through rates and cost efficiency. Khatri’s journey is not just a personal triumph, it is a beacon for every aspiring marketer dreaming of global impact.

Khatri’s first record, announced on February 28, 2025, at the Bombay Press Club, was a game changer. Over 90 days, 183 Meta ads racked up 56.6 million views, 25.7 million engagements, and a 26 million reach, with a 245.3 percent growth and a 99 percent engagement rate. With just INR 417,420 (about USD 5,000), it delivered a cost per engagement of INR 16.24 (USD 0.19) and a cost per million views of INR 7,370 (USD 88), beating industry standards by 10 times. Transparent and free of bots, the campaign earned cheers from over 150 media outlets like India Today, Saamana, Yahoo Finance, and MSN. On X, fans hailed it as India’s digital victory, and it is now under Guinness World Records review, a potential first for cost efficient influencer marketing.

Not content to stop there, Khatri’s second record raised the stakes. His 60-day Meta campaign across Instagram and Facebook reached 6.7 million users in India and Asia, scoring a click through rate of 61.25 percent, a cost per view of INR 0.0015 (about USD 0.000018), and 83,840 plus traffic clicks. With a cost per 1,000 reach of INR 3.30, it outperformed global norms by 10 to 50 times. The USA Book of World Records honored Khatri for “the highest engagement rate and lowest cost per view in India and Asia.” AI platforms backed him up: ChatGPT called it “performance unseen in global ad history,” Microsoft Copilot praised its “historic cost efficiency,” Grok said it was “the most cost effective click through rate ever measured,” and Perplexity AI noted “unmatched click through and cost per click levels in Asia.” This campaign, also chasing Guinness recognition, outdid even MrBeast and Cristiano Ronaldo’s lavish efforts.

Khatri’s secret? A blend of laser sharp audience targeting, data driven ad tweaks, and a smart ad sequence that keeps viewers engaged. Ravi Malhotra of Global AdTech Solutions said, “Tariq shows that vision, not cash, drives results.” On X, some questioned if a 99 percent engagement rate can last, but most see Khatri’s approach as a roadmap for the future. His success is making India a hotspot for brands seeking big impact on small budgets, challenging pricier markets worldwide.

Khatri’s eyes are on the horizon. He’s crafting a third campaign for Europe and Tier 1 countries, aiming for another record. A June press conference in Dubai will unveil his Meta dashboards and AI validations, while a Wikipedia page cements his legacy. A 10 site global press campaign is live, and both records could make history if Guinness approves. Beyond that, Khatri wants to mentor India’s rising stars and work with global brands to boost India’s digital influence.

Tariq Mushtaq Khatri, from Mumbai’s vibrant streets, is a symbol of what is possible. His two world records, backed by AI and global acclaim, inspire marketers to dream big. Follow him at www.tariqkhatri.in, Instagram, or Facebook. Khatri’s mastery is a call to action: the future of marketing belongs to those who innovate, and India is leading the way.