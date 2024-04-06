A public garden in Tarxien has received a €190,000 facelift.

Joanne Gardens now has a new lighting system, repaired wooden gazebo, improved boundary walls and additional outdoor furniture, the government said in a statement announcing the end of works.

Two mayors who contest in the locality – Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and Transport Minister Chris Bonett – inaugurated the project, along with Tarxien Mayor Joseph Abela Galea and local councillors and LESA CEO Svetlick Flores.

Two ministers and a mayor among those who inaugurated the project. Photo: DOI

Financing was provided through a combination of LESA funds, a Norwegian development grant and council funding.

Minister Camilleri said around €3.25 million has been spent in the past three years on such projects and said the government was committed to spending more.

Minister Bonett said that the Tarxien project was a good example of state entities working together to provide residents with better facilities.