Malta's cab market has more than doubled in the last four years, according to tax data tabled in parliament.

In 2019 taxi and cab operators collectively paid almost €22 million in taxes. Last year, they paid over €47 million.

Replying to a parliamentary question, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana provided data between 2019 and 2023.

His counterpart in opposition Jerome Caruana Cilia asked the question.

White taxi operators and cab owners such as Bolt, e-Cabs and Uber paid €21.8 million in taxes in 2019.

In 2020, the first year of the pandemic, the government received a significantly smaller amount- €16 million.

Tax income bounced back in 2021 to €23.6 million, going on to €38.2 million in 2022 and €47.2 million in 2023.