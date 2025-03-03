A taxi driver has denied sexually harassing a 15-year-old boy who was a passenger in his vehicle.

Muhammad Gul Hassain, 29, from Pakistan, pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned on Monday.

Inspector John Spiteri outlined the allegations against him relating to an incident on January 28.

Spiteri said police received a report from the minor’s mother, who said the minor had booked a taxi to take him from his grandfather’s house to his home.

It is alleged that during the journey, Hassain made unwanted sexual advances towards the minor. It was alleged that he requested sexual favours from the boy.

Bail was not requested and a protection order was issued in favour of the minor.

Court was presided over by magistrate Joseph Gatt. Lawyer Silvan Pulis appeared for the accused.