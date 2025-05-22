Vehicle congestion at Malta International Airport is becoming a “serious issue” due to poor planning and mismanagement, the Malta Taxi Licensed Association and the Light Passenger Operators Association warned on Thursday.

In a joint statement, the two associations called on authorities to take immediate action to address the growing problem, which they said is causing significant health and safety concerns.

“As we approach the peak of the summer season, the situation at the airport is critical. It is affecting not only vehicle movement but also the experience and safety of passengers,” the statement read.

The associations blamed the traffic chaos on “a lack of proper planning and decisions that should never have been taken,” adding that previous discussions with authorities and stakeholders have failed to deliver results.

“This is not simply an issue of inconvenience—it raises serious health and safety risks,” they stressed, urging authorities to prioritise a solution before the busy travel season escalates the problem further.