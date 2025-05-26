In celebration of its 57th anniversary, TBWA\ANG has announced the launch of Positive by Design, a one-year initiative dedicated to bringing purpose, connection, and positive impact back into the heart of the workplace.

Positive by Design is a bold commitment to do things differently. Over the next 12 months, the team at TBWA\ANG will take part in 57 meaningful actions designed to rekindle the human spirit – at work, in the community, and across Malta.

“At its best, advertising connects people. At its worst, it can feel like noise,” said chairperson Julianne Grima. “Positive by Design is our way of realigning with what matters – not just pushing messages out, but showing up, reaching out, and giving back.”

Rooted in the belief that work should be a force for good, the initiative will encourage every member of the agency and beyond – across roles and ranks – to step outside the ordinary and engage with projects that benefit others. From community outreach to creative acts of kindness, the initiative also aims to nurture personal growth, mental wellbeing, and a deeper understanding of the diverse lives TBWA\ANG’s work seeks to represent.

“Life doesn’t start after 5pm,” added Grima. “We believe a well-lived life and a fulfilling career can – and should – happen at the same time. This is our way of making sure that happens.”

Beyond internal morale, Positive by Design seeks to reframe how the agency approaches strategy and creativity – challenging teams to step out of their personal bubbles, connect with underrepresented communities, and infuse real empathy into the campaigns they create.