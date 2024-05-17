A union has claimed its teachers were discriminated against after doughnuts were handed out during a meeting they had boycotted.

Teachers who are members of the Union of Professional Educators (UPE) have been following directives since January to stop attending professional development meetings organised by St Thomas Moore College.

During a meeting on Thursday, the school management gave doughnuts to attending teachers.

The UPE issued a press statement on the matter.

"It's not about the doughnuts, it's about discrimination," UPE executive head Graham Sansone told Times of Malta. "It's about respecting liberty of association."

Sansone said members who did not attend were not given the sweet treats despite being on school premises.

He said the "slight" was an example of how unionised teachers are treated differently and was a way to intimidate members.

"It is subtle, but it is intimidation nonetheless," he said.

In a statement, the UPE said it intends to take further action "against these unethical public servants".

He said the union would send a formal report to the Public Service Commission and the Education Department.