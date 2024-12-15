San Anton School, L-Imselliet, has successfully concluded a comprehensive European professional development initiative that involved 31 educators and leadership team staff members taking part in 33 specialised mobility experiences in Florence, Athens, Valencia, Trapani, Strasbourg and Berlin.

The Erasmusplus Key Action 1 project, entitled ‘Perfect Circle: towards more inclusive and engaging teaching and learning’, ran throughout the 2023-24 scholastic year and ended last month. It focused on advancing educational practices through various specialised areas, including outdoor education, project-based learning, assessment for learning and new teaching methodologies aimed at fostering creativity and innovation. Particular emphasis was placed on inclusive education practices to ensure all students benefit.

The school said the participating educators were also sharing their acquired knowledge and experiences with their colleagues, creating a multiplier effect that was enhancing the entire school’s teaching capabilities.

School head Bernadette Stivala said that the overseas continuous professional development that the school’s educators embark on through their participation in Erasmus-funded projects plays a crucial role in enhancing and improving the overall quality of the school’s teaching and learning provision.

“This overseas training enables our educators to learn from diverse educational systems, as they gain insights into innovative teaching methods and curricula used in other countries. This exposure helps them incorporate European best practices into their teaching, thus improving their effectiveness.”

She added that the mobilities in different European countries also broaden the educators’ perspectives as they interact with international peers, allowing them to experience education from different cultural and pedagogical perspectives, fostering creativity and adaptability in their teaching.