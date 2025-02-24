The new Secondary Education Certificate (SEC) system that was intended to ease pressure on students is having the opposite effect, with teachers warning that constant assessments are leaving children stressed out.

Julia Mallia, a maths teacher, discussed the issue on Jon Mallia’s programme Il-Każin fuq Tokis, which aired on Friday, where she directly addressed Education Minister Clifton Grima.

She warned that the new system is putting students under immense stress, to the point that some are even skipping school out of anxiety.

“We teachers are noticing that this system is causing a lot of stress in the children. I even have some children who don’t come to school out of the stress from the assessment,” Mallia said.

Under the new system, 30% of the SEC (O Level) final grade now comes from ongoing assessments conducted over the final three years of secondary school, while the final written examination accounts for 70%.

Mallia pointed out that the frequency of these assessments – often held every week or two – is adding to students’ stress levels.

Minister Grima defended the reform, stating that the concept of SBAs had been in development since Dolores Cristina served as education minister.

“Education is alive, and we should never remain static, but many educators have told me that they have reform fatigue and are tired of seeing change for the sake of change,” he said.

Michelle Attard Tonna, a senior lecturer at the Faculty of Education at the University of Malta, echoed the concerns about the anxiety that the current assessment system places on students.

Attard Tonna led the Learning Outcomes Framework project, which introduced reforms in teaching, learning and assessment methods, as well as the implementation of school-based assessments while she was still working at the Ministry for Education.

In secondary school, students take 10 subjects. “Even if each teacher assigns just one task per month, the workload quickly becomes overwhelming. It’s easy to end up with two assessments per week, which can be highly stressful,” she told Times of Malta.

She noted that while continuous assessment might seem fairer than a single high-stakes exam, its frequency and the pressure it creates must be taken into account. Ideally, assessments should be both frequent and varied to provide a complete picture of a student’s abilities. A one-time final exam is not an accurate reflection of a student’s skills, even if it may benefit those who perform well under traditional exam conditions.

“But if you struggle with anxiety, panic under pressure, or have difficulty expressing yourself, then this system fails you,” she said, stressing the importance of assessment diversity. “While continuous assessment is fairer in theory, the stress it creates raises serious concerns.”

She acknowledged that the philosophy behind school-based assessments (SBAs) is sound in principle. “As a concept, it’s beneficial because it allows for a more tailored learning experience. However, on a national level, this can create inconsistencies unless the necessary checks and balances are in place.”

She highlighted a major flaw in the system – the lack of external moderation to ensure fairness.

Currently, there is no national standard ensuring that assessments are graded consistently across different schools. Instead, each teacher is responsible for grading their own students, which, she warned, could lead to discrepancies. “The lack of a uniform system can be a problem,” Attard Tonna said.

For instance, one class might be assigned a PowerPoint presentation, another a 500-word essay, while a third takes a quiz. “Who is ensuring that these three different approaches are gauged at the same level?” she asked.

Even grading criteria can vary significantly. “One teacher’s interpretation of what deserves an 80% grade may be different from another teacher’s, simply because there is no standardised marking scheme between schools.

She said that teachers, who spend every day with their students, might unconsciously grade more leniently or harshly. This, she argued, is why independent moderation is necessary: “To ensure that the assessment takes place accurately and professionally.”