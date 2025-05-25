Teachers from Theresa Nuzzo School, together with peers from Spain, Turkey and Greece, recently took part in a five-day educational exchange in Granada, Spain, where they engaged in a range of hands-on activities focused on sustainability and innovation, environmental science, and cultural learning.

The week began with a welcome at IES Cerro de los Infantes, a secondary school in Pinos Puente in Granada, and a meeting with its mayor, Medina Ramírez, who spoke about local environmental initiatives. The teachers toured various classrooms and workshops.

On the second day, the group joined a community clean-up and visited El Plantel, a centre dedicated to native plant conservation. Later, they toured a low-emission organic dairy farm known for sustainable practices.

Back in the classroom, they attended lessons on climate change and water conservation.

Later in the week, the Spanish students presented solar-powered traffic light models in a robotics session and explored the science of soap-making in a chemistry class. A visit to the local water treatment plant provided insight into infrastructure critical to environmental health.

The exchange concluded with river-sampling activities at the Cubillas River and a virtual reality demonstration simulating underground drainage systems.

Throughout the visit, both hosts and guests shared ideas and practices aimed at building a more sustainable future, combining education, community action, and cultural exchange.

The mobility formed part of the Erasmus+ project ‘Saving our planet’ funded by the EU.