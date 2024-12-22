Two teachers of French, Denise Zammit from St Augustine College and Heidi Domancich from St Theresa College, together with Prascovia Deidun, head of department of French at the Secretariat for Catholic Education, last month took part in an eTwinning seminar in Toulouse, France, entitled ‘Enseigner autrement avec e-Twinning’.

The seminar’s aim was to help the participants learn more about eTwinning and how to launch eTwinning projects, as well as to find partners from other countries prepared to enter into a proposed collaboration.

The seminar began with the French organisers – Anthony Riou and Sylvain Perque – giving an overview of the benefits of getting involved in such pedagogical projects and outlining the various opportunities offered to European students via eTwinning. Specific language projects were shared by eTwinning ambassador Emmanuel Prevost, while Hayfa Madjoub encouraged new participants to embark on new projects.

During the seminar, Deidun initiated a new educational project where students will be broadening their cultural horizons and developing their digital, linguistic and social skills. The new eTwinning project, called MABB Culture, will involve a collaboration between partners from Malta, Germany, Belgium and Bulgaria. The project aims to promote the culture and traditions of each country and, above all, respect for cultural diversity.

Zammit reported that, together with a colleague from Belgium and another from Germany, she registered a new project entitled ‘Le Petit Gourmand’ where the main theme will focus on gastronomy.

Domancich said that together with a colleague from Sweden and another colleague from Germany, she will be taking part in a new project called ‘L’Europe, c’est nous!’. “Our primary objective is to enhance the French linguistic and spoken competencies of our students, where we will tackle the theme ‘La vie quotidienne des jeunes’ (the daily life of youths). We will compare and contrast different daily routines and pastimes of students coming from different European countries,” she said.