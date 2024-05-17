The Malta Union of Teachers has called a meeting for members on Friday afternoon to decide on the way forward after discussions with the government on a new collective agreement collapsed.

Members are expected to be briefed with the latest information related to the discussions on their new collective agreement. Teachers at government and Church schools will also discuss what action to take on the matter.

Discussions between the Malta Union of Teachers and the Industrial Relations Unit had stalled, with the union declaring its mistrust in the unit, tasked by the government to negotiate collective agreements.

The MUT council met on Thursday and decided to call a members’ meeting on Friday to discuss and decide on the way forward, which sources said could include industrial action at government and Church schools, as well as the Malta College for Arts, Science and Technology and the Institute for Tourism Studies.

The meeting comes after the union wrote to members informing them of its mistrust in the IRU which it said was not committed to concluding MUT agreements in a timely manner and to the satisfaction of the MUT and its members.

“To this effect, and since negotiations are based on trust, the MUT is declaring its mistrust in the government’s negotiations arm,” the MUT told its members.

Talks on the new collective agreement have been ongoing since December 2022.

However, last year, Bonnici accused the government of having failed to keep its electoral promise to substantially improve the working conditions of educators.

He was referring to a statement by Prime Minister Robert Abela before the 2022 general election when he had promised to “significantly strengthen” teachers’ salaries if Labour was re-elected.

Following the breakdown in discussions last November, the union had issued a set of directives to teachers and educators in all Church and state schools. Directives included not carrying out class assessments, refraining from meeting parents and submitting attendance sheets.

The industrial action culminated in a one-day strike on November 27, 2023.

Following the suspension of industrial action, talks resumed and were proceeding well until the focus turned to the financial package, sources close to the sector told Times of Malta.