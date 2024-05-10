Teatru Malta is presenting a number of opportunities to all those who wish to join theatre in one way or another, whether one is experienced, inexperienced, elderly, children or young actor/actress.

Artistic director Sean Buhagiar describes this Spring/Summer launch: “In a thriving industry with small- and medium-sized representations without spaces and audiences, we have chosen to do our utmost to draw attention to similar representations while using our resources to bring about a lasting change.”

For the first time in Malta, actors will have the opportunity to join the theatre as employees for 40 hours a week. This will be Teatru Malta's hybrid group. Sean explains that this hybrid model is a sustainable model for local artists involved in the national theatre company, while fostering Teatru Malta's growth as a creative ecosystem that leaves no one behind. Applications close on June 17 and more information can be gathered on the Teatru Malta website.

XENI, a workshop on costume design with costume designer Joan O’Cleary, has also been launched. She does costumes for both stage and screen. One can apply to participate by sending an e-mail to xeniworkshop@gmail.com. Applications close on May 24.

Those working in the performing arts sector and who are interested in another edition of Klassi tas-Surmast: The Suzuki method with Mattia Sebastian Giorgetti are invited to join the masterclass which will be taking place at Theatre next door from July 15 to 19. Giorgetti is a director and actor, in partnership with SCOT (Suzuki company of toga), and an educational director of Centro Teatro ATTIVO in Milan.

Scriptwriters are invited to submit their radio and theatre plays via e-mail at studiofrancisebejer@gmail.com. For this edition, there will be a collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv and Manoel Theatre. A professional panel of experts will select three theatre plays and one radio play which will be produced in 2025 and 2026.

Applications for Trikki Trakki, the successful youth theatre festival produced by Teatru Malta, are open and we encourage interested schools to apply by sending an e-mail to trikkitrakki@teatrumalta.org.mt.