TOI TOI presents a Teatru Manoel Youth Theatre production of Shout by Alexis Zegerman between March 22 and 23.

“Shout is a funny, moving play about anxiety, celebrating difference, and finding your voice. It is a play that wonders what exactly it takes to overcome anxiety and mental health issues when you’re a teenager,” the company says.

The play is directed by Petra Sant with lighting design by Gianluca Bianco and stage management by Kat Bouker.

Shout is a play about difference that centres on Dana Alford, a girl who has selective mutism: she is physically capable of speech, but a social anxiety disorder prevents her from doing so.

Written specifically for young people, the play formed part of the 2024 National Theatre Connections Festival and was premiered by youth theatres across the UK, including a performance at the National Theatre, London.

The play, to be staged at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta, is intended for audiences of 14 years and over.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit here. This is an amateur production by arrangement with Nick Hern Books.