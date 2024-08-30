A local theatre company who for 22 years has been putting up a beloved Maltese panto at the Catholic Institute will be moving the show to a new venue.

Theatre company Teatru Rjal’s pantomime production will instead be put up at the Mediterranean Conference Centre (MCC).

This year’s production of Sleeping Beauty will be the first to take the stage at the MCC, a venue twice the size of the Catholic Institute.

The Maltese-language pantomime has become a staple in Malta’s festive season.

Speaking about the move, producer and company director Pawlu Testa couldn’t hide his excitement.

“We love the Institute, but it was time to take things to the next level and let the production grow,” he said.

Testa, who has a 32-year history with the Institute, said he has had many great memories there but is eager to bring the show to “the best stage on the islands.”

"It is a challenge, but I know we are up for it," said Testa.

Testa also said for the first time, the same pantomime will also be staged at the Don Bosco Oratory in Victoria, Gozo.

This year’s production involves a team of 47 people, both onstage and behind the scenes.

For the seventh year in a row, Rodney Gauci will don his Dame costume, much to the delight of fans.

The MCC performances will take place on:

Thursday, December 26 at 2.30 pm and 7.30 pm

Friday, December 27 at 7.30 pm

Sunday, December 29 at 4 pm

Monday, December 30 at 7.30 pm

Tuesday, December 31 (New Year's Eve) at 7 pm, followed by a party in the La Vallette Hall.

The Gozo performances will take place as follows:

Saturday, January 4 2025 at 7.30 pm

Sunday, January 5 at 5.30 pm

Bookings open on September 1 via ktrmalta.com or by calling 99476468 or 99994984.