When the pandemic hit, older adults worldwide faced intense isolation. Cut off from the routines and connections they relied on; many lost their usual social contact—like meeting friends at a café or attending community events. This sudden isolation left many feeling sidelined, lonely, and struggling to maintain the life they once knew. Those already vulnerable saw severe declines in both physical and mental health. The need for consistent companionship and access to reliable healthcare became painfully apparent, highlighting how essential these are for dignified ageing.

In response, eldercare technology has taken a leading role, offering tools designed to address isolation, health issues, and the daily needs of older adults. These new, intelligent companions, as they're called, provide daily support and personalised care in ways that were unimaginable a few years ago. Rather than replacing family or friends, these companions help fill the gaps in care, providing a steady, reliable presence that can make a big difference for someone living alone.

One of these companions' most practical roles is in health management, primarily through telemedicine. Telemedicine lets seniors receive healthcare support from home—a massive advantage for those in rural or remote areas where it's harder to reach doctors. By tracking vital signs and health patterns in real-time, these systems can alert family members or doctors to possible health issues before they get serious. This early alert system helps avoid emergency hospital visits, allowing older adults to stay independent at home while giving families peace of mind.

Beyond everyday health monitoring, these digital companions also help manage cognitive and physical health. Advanced detection tools can identify early signs of cognitive disorders such as dementia or Alzheimer's. Subtle shifts in behaviour can prompt timely medical checkups, which are essential to slowing these conditions and helping older adults stay independent. This approach allows families to be proactive, knowing their loved one's cognitive health is being watched, even from a distance.

Mobility is another area where eldercare tech is making strides. Falls are one of the most significant health risks for older adults, often leading to hospitalisation or a loss of independence. In the European Union, about 30% of adults over 65 experience a fall each year. Roughly half will fall again within a year. With direct healthcare costs related to falls estimated at around €25 billion annually across the EU, the need for improved mobility aids and fall prevention tech is urgent. Motion-tracking tools now monitor walking patterns to spot balance issues or changes that may signal a risk of falling. Detecting these changes early allows healthcare providers to recommend therapies that improve balance and reduce fall risk. It's not just about preventing injuries; it's about empowering older adults with renewed confidence and freedom in their homes.

New technology has also transformed pain management, bringing relief and comfort to older adults. Virtual Reality (VR), once mainly used for games, has been adapted to help with chronic pain and anxiety without relying on medication. By immersing users in calming, customised environments, VR offers a safe, drug-free way to relieve pain. These virtual experiences are tailored to each person's comfort level, responding to stress and providing a soothing escape from daily discomfort.

The idea of a "digital twin" is another breakthrough in personalised health. A digital twin is a virtual model of someone's health profile that captures real-time data to help doctors predict potential health problems. This approach allows for highly personalised treatment plans and preventive care. For older adults, this means a health plan that reduces the need for hospital visits, supports independence and brings quality care to them without the hassle of leaving home.

The benefits of these technologies are clear, but they also raise important ethical questions. To be trusted, healthcare technology needs to be transparent and explainable. Older adults and their families must understand how these systems work, particularly when making healthcare decisions. Efforts to make these tools more transparent have been crucial in building trust and ensuring users feel informed and empowered. Privacy is also critical; these systems must respect the dignity and independence of each person.

These technologies offer real peace of mind for families as well. For many, the pressures of caregiving can be intense. Knowing their loved ones have access to constant companionship and health monitoring can ease this burden, letting families focus on quality time rather than continuous worry.

Alexiei Dingli;

These intelligent solutions are more than high-tech gadgets—they redefine what it means to age with dignity. By addressing the challenges of growing older, they provide comfort, companionship, and a proactive approach to health that respects each person's unique needs. Together, they create a foundation for compassionate and supportive ageing, ensuring no one feels alone.

Alexiei Dingli is a professor of Artificial Intelligence. He will be exploring this new approach to eldercare at the upcoming National Conference on November 28 entitled "Safeguarding the Human Rights of Older Persons: Innovations in Healthy and Active Ageing".