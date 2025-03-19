A teenager on Wednesday pleaded guilty to having grievously injured the partner of her ex-boyfriend in a fight at a Paceville fight on St Patrick’s Day.

The 18-year-old appeared before Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit two days after the fight took place at Shadows, a club in Paceville.

Police inspector Jonathan Cassar told the court how on Tuesday, a young woman came to the police station to report a fight she was involved in the night before.

She told police the fight was started by a girl she did not know, who she was informed was her boyfriend's ex-partner.

The police contacted the man for the details of the accused, who was then called to the station.

There, the accused said she was also injured during the fight. The police escorted her to Mater Dei Hospital.

The accused appeared in court wearing a sling and pleaded guilty.

Lawyer Matthew Xuereb, appearing for the accused, pointed out how she was also a victim in the fight and was injured. He requested a pre-sentencing report.

The accused was granted bail against a €5,000 personal guarantee and was ordered to sign a bail book every day at the Marsa police station. A protection order against the victim was also ordered.

She will be sentenced at a later date.

Upon a request by the defence lawyer, the court ordered a ban on the names of the defendant and victim.

Police inspectors Jonathan Cassar and Nico Zarb prosecuted alongside AG lawyer Tilden Tabone.