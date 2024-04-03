A 15-year-old girl has been missing for the past week, the police said on Wednesday.

Milica Vukicevic was last seen in Mġarr on March 27, wearing jeans and a black top and with a black bag. She has been missing since then.

In a statement on Wednesday, the police released a photo of Vukicevic and urged anyone with information about her whereabouts to get in touch via Facebook Messenger, phone (21 224001 or 119) or by visiting their nearest police station. Reports can be made anonymously, the police said.