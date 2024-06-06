A 19-year-old man who was arrested last month after he was suspected of placing an explosive device outside the Labour Party headquarters in Ħamrun is to be charged in court on Thursday evening.

He was set to appear in front of Magistrate Giannella Camiller Busuttil at 8pm.

The teen was arrested after an explosive device was found in a waste bin outside the building on May 31, with police raiding the Santa Venera garage where he was living, finding more explosives there.

The material found in the garage is known as TATP, a volatile explosive that is also called 'mother of Satan'. It is often used in terrorist attacks as it is potent and can be made out of household supplies.

The residents of that building had to be evacuated from their homes, but were soon after allowed to return safely.

Earlier this week it was reported that the teen had been admitted to Mount Carmel Hospital for a few days following a psychiatric assessment.

More to follow.