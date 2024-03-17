Five Maltese teenage students swept an international sales award after creating an original pack of playing cards that brings old Maltese traditions to life.

The student team, called ReMind, competed against 40 other teams from across the world in a competition held in Latvia earlier this month, during which it was given the best sales team award for creating the memory card game Tiftakards – a play on the words tiftakar (to remember) and cards.

The deck of 48 cards – printed locally on eco-friendly materials – shows images of traditional Maltese food, arts, crafts, architecture, cultural events and modes of transport, allowing players to engage in three different memory games which can be played in either Maltese or English.

The five students – Robert Vassallo (17), Violante Pesce (16), Julia Dodd (16), Lena Rychlik (16) and Karina Titova (17) – say their mission is to create a diverse range of learning tools that cater for the abilities of all people while fostering unity, family bonds and cognitive support for diverse needs.

Tiftakards is their way of making sure “no one is left behind”, and that is why all proceeds from the card game are going to The Malta Dementia Society – a non-profit NGO that supports people with dementia, their families and friends, and creates more awareness about the condition.

ReMind is a student-run company from Verdala International School. It is part of JA (Junior Achievement) Malta’s Company Programme Competition. The International Student Company Festival (ISCF) was organised by JA Malta’s counterparts in Latvia.

The Maltese team was also nominated for another two awards.

It was the second consecutive year in which JA Malta participated and won an award at the festival, and the organisation said this “underscored the exceptional capabilities and entrepreneurial spirit of Maltese youth”.

“This victory not only celebrates their hard work but also the impactful mentorship and guidance provided through JA Malta’s programmes,” JA Malta CEO Matthew Caruana said.

JA Malta Foundation is an NGO that works to empower young people to be successful in the global economy. It aims to inspire and prepare Malta’s young people to be the business leaders and innovators of the future through comprehensive educational programmes in entrepreneurship, financial literacy and workplace readiness.

More information can be found on tiftakards.com.