A teenager was rushed to hospital on Friday afternoon after a crash between a cab and a van in Marsascala caused the former to crash into a chapel

Chapel of San Gaetan in Marsaskala Photo: Buildings of Malta website

Police confirmed that an Isuzu van and a Toyota C-HR cab crashed at 2 pm on Triq Id-Daħla Ta' San Tumas on Friday. As a result of the crash, a 15-year-old passenger was hurt and sent to Mater Dei Hospital.

The teen is from Marsascala. He was grievously injured in the crash, the police said.

The Toyota was being driven by a 24-year-old Gżira man, while the van, an Isuzu Elf, was driven by a 41-year-old Marsascala resident.

Police were not able to confirm that the cab crashed into the chapel, but a social media post about the crash showed a photo of a black Toyota crashed into what's believed to be the Chapel of San Gaetan on Triq Id-Daħla Ta' San Tumas.