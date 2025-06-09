A yellow weather warning has been issued for Malta as temperatures are forecast to reach a high of 33°C on Monday.

The Meteorological Office at Malta warned it could feel as warm as 34°C, with the sweltering temperatures only dropping slightly throughout the rest of the week.

Between Tuesday and Friday, temperatures are expected to reach highs of 32°C.

Saturday is expected to be the coolest day of the week, with temperatures dropping to 31°C.

A hot week ahead. Screenshot: Malta Met Office

While meteorologists establish a June 1 date as the start of summer, the astronomical start of the summer season coincides with the summer solstice, which falls on June 20 this year.

With the temperatures rising, it is advisable to wear adequate clothing and skin protection from the sun. The UV index stands at 9 on Monday, increasing to 10 on Tuesday and Wednesday, and once again dropping to 9 for the rest of the week.

A yellow warning is issued by the Met Office when it is likely that the weather will cause some low level impacts.

Many people may be able to continue with their daily routine, but there will be some that will be directly impacted.