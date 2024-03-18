Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United’s thrilling 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Liverpool can be the launching pad for a successful end to a troubled season for the Red Devils.

United’s final chance at silverware this season appeared to be slipping away at Old Trafford on Sunday as twice the home side needed to come from behind late on to end Liverpool’s chances of a quadruple in Jurgen Klopp’s final season.

Amad Diallo’s breakaway goal in added time of extra-time won a chaotic tie in the 121st minute and could prove to be a turning point in Ten Hag’s reign.

United are now huge favourites to reach the FA Cup final for a second consecutive season after being paired with Championship side Coventry in the last four.

