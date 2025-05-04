The aftermath of the court decision that Malta’s citizenship for sale scheme is contrary to EU law serves as a reminder of how politics, for lack of a better term, ope­rates in this country. The reaction began even before the decision was announced, with Prime Minister Robert Abela setting the tone and dictating the hymn book. The “Nationalists” have been working against Malta, and if successful in their effort to undermine the citizenship-selling scheme, they’ll be taking money away from much-loved charities.

Immediately after the decision was announced, Joseph Muscat sharpened the discourse. Malta’s scheme was the best in the world, he cried. The court’s decision was “political”, he said. Erm, yes. The ruling addressed a policy matter and had political implications. So?

Roberta Metsola and the Nationalists, out of spite, worked against the national interest, Muscat said. He slow-clapped sarcastically. Then, he stated that the scheme must continue in some form.

There is a way to interpret Muscat’s words as encouraging the authorities to ignore the court’s ruling. It’s not an outlandish prospect. The way Malta has undermined rulings by the same court on bird trapping sets quite the precedent.

The message that this was a case of nasty Nationalist fifth columnists – traitors within – was instantly and incessantly repeated by ministers and MPs in a frantic and obnoxious chant.

Despite having Europe’s highest court freshly supporting their view, long-standing critics of the citizenship-selling scheme reverted to type.

They took pains to restate their cogent objections to the scheme. Nobody listened. They reiterated why the scheme was illegal, as if that question were still a matter of opinion despite a definitive court decision. Nobody listened. The critics were once more cornered into defending themselves, their conduct, and their motivations, on the same day the court ruled they were right and the government had acted illegally.

I am not repeating here why the citizenship sales scheme is illegal. Like many others, I’ve sought to explain this for a decade. I’ve argued against it on principle. Along with others, I’ve collected and published evidence of how bad actors have exploited its inherent weaknesses. With my colleagues at Repubblika, I made constructive recommendations on how I believe citi­­zen­ship should be treated, how its value should be recognised and how entitlement to it could be extended to grow our community.

None of it worked. There’s but one argument in defence of the government’s scheme: it makes money.

Creating a dependence on an illegal scheme to fund essential public services is just bad policy

Against that are the arguments that it discriminates vilely in favour of the ultra-rich and against everyone else; that it is unfair to our European partners who carry the duties of treating the beneficiaries of the scheme as their own citizens; that it breaks the bonds of solidarity and commitment to the well-being of our community; and that it reduces citizenship to a commodity.

On the one hand, therefore, solidarity, fraternity, equality, and justice. On the other, money. Money for the billionaire beneficiaries who will use their Maltese passports to cheat their way out of taxes they owe and into even greater wealth.

Money for the government to spend perpetuating its power without the responsibility of raising taxes. Money for landlords and intermediaries who profit from selling something they invested nothing into: the rights and privileges of being a European citizen. And crumbs left to charities who voluntarily burden themselves with delivering services to disadvantaged people abandoned by the self-called welfare state and left in the indifferent cold of public policy failures.

Abela, Muscat and their choir proceeded to wheel out those charities (and their disadvantaged clients) as hostages. These are the people the Nationalists are hurting: cancer patients who cannot cover the costs of their care, or individuals who can’t afford to pay for their long-term psychological treatment. The audacity would be incredible were it not so familiar.

Creating a dependence on an illegal scheme to fund essential public services is just bad policy, and Muscat and Abela are entirely and exclusively responsible for it. They’re the ones abandoning people in need to the mercy of charity and the charity of faceless crooks, adding insult to injury.

This has been a decade-long failure of the Labour Party. They surprised an unsuspecting public months after taking power in 2013, having not mentioned the notion of retailing our rights before the election. They ignored all objections.

They rebuffed international criticism of the scheme and dismissed domestic concerns as politically motivated, as if that has ever been a valid reason to dismiss criticism. They were told repeatedly that the scheme was illegal. “Who’s going to stop us,” they bluffed.

When the European Commission brought the case against them at the Luxembourg court, their defence (which risked being successful) was not an argument that the scheme was justified or that it was fair or proportionate in any way. Their defence was that granting citizenship was a matter of national competence and that no European court could interfere. I won’t go into the reasons here why that argument, such as it was, failed to convince the court.

I will say that ‘We can do it because you cannot stop us’ is not reasonable public policy in a democracy. Critics of the scheme could not stop them from doing it. But that doesn’t make us wrong. Nor do the haranguing, the attempts at intimidation and the choral repeating of messaging concocted in Muscat’s laundry room.

Incidentally, this is as good a time as any to repeat a phrase that I know makes Muscat toss and turn in bed. About this too, Daphne was right. Daphne Caruana Galizia was among the very first to explain why this policy was unlawful and immoral. She was among the first to expose evidence of how it was being used maliciously by criminals. She’s known for her arguments against the sale of her country’s citizenship, just as she’s known for several other journalistic investigations for which, for years after her killing, she earned recognition, based on the evidence of facts, that she had been right all along.

Facts do not sway Abela, Muscat and their army of loyalists. No court decision will make them acknowledge that they were wrong. No evidence will stop them from going to the protest site in Valletta to replace messages in her memory with vicious slander, shaking their fists manically and furiously at truth for not conforming to their collective delusions.

It’s exhausting that no objective reality can distract this group of crooks dressed as politicians from their outrageous lies. But we’re still right. And they’re still wrong.