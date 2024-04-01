Jannik Sinner’s third victory of the year, at the Miami Open on Sunday, will lift the Italian to number two in the world and has convinced his coach, Darren Cahill, that tennis is set for years of exciting battles at the top.

Roger Federer has retired, Rafael Nadal is battling with injuries and 36-year-old Novak Djokovic is entering the twilight of his career but Cahill, the Australian former coach of Andre Agassi, believes 22-year-old Sinner’s rivalry with Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz ensures a bright future for the sport.

“He’s getting to play a sport that he loves and do it at the highest order — and he’s loving every piece of his life at the moment. So he appreciates every single moment that is happening to him,” Cahill told reporters after Sinner’s straight sets win over Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the final at Hard Rock Stadium.

“But he has also got his feet on the ground, knowing it’s just a sport. It’s just a tennis match. And beyond this, whilst he’s professional in everything he does, he enjoys his life. He’s a normal 22-year-old kid.

