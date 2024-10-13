Verdi’s Requiem, one of the most profound works and a monumental piece in classical music, will be performed at the Mediterranean Conference Centre on November 23, offering a deeply emotional experience for music lovers.

Established Maltese tenor Alan Sciberras, who has sung in opera productions in Italy and the Maltese islands and performed Rossini’s Stabat Mater with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, will join soprano Anna Pirozzi, mezzo-soprano Marvic Monreal, and bass John Lundgren, accompanied by the chorus of the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, KorMalta, and the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.

“Performing Verdi’s Requiem is both a profound honour and a deeply personal journey for me,” Sciberras says.

“This work is a raw and visceral expression of human emotions – grief, hope, fear, and redemption – all of which resonate deeply on a personal level”.

As a tenor, he is particularly drawn to the dramatic intensity and the spiritual depth that Verdi weaves into the Requiem. The music compels performers to confront their own emotions, fears, and reflections on mortality.

Connecting with this work goes beyond the technical aspects of singing; it involves engaging deeply in Verdi’s powerful narrative and bringing every note to life with sincerity and vulnerability.

“For me, each performance is not just about singing the right notes, but about channelling the profound human experience that Verdi so masterfully encapsulates because it is a work of immense beauty,” Sciberras highlights.

Operatic intensity

Verdi’s Requiem is a masterpiece of operatic intensity and dramatic contrasts. Sciberras approaches the work with deep connection to both the text and the music. “Verdi writes with such vivid emotion that each phrase carries a weight of human experience,” he explains. “My role is to bring these emotions to life and make them resonate with the audience.”

The tenor part is not just about delivering beautiful phrases; it is about embodying the human spirit that Verdi portrays. “I work to capture the subtleties of dynamics, phrasing, and expression, ensuring that every note I sing reflects the intense emotional journey of the Requiem,” Sciberras adds.

Breath control, vocal colouring, and attention to text are key aspects of his preparation. He delves into the operatic nature of the music, using the dramatic elements to enhance his performance and connect with the audience. He describes his role as a continuous balance of vocal technique and emotional expression, where every detail matters.

“Ultimately, my goal is to deliver a performance that is both technically precise and deeply moving, honouring Verdi’s vision of this powerful work,” Sciberras says.

Composed during the turbulent Risorgimento period in Italy, the Requiem reflects the profound emotional and societal struggles of its era. This backdrop of conflict and the yearning for unity and peace make the work remarkably relevant to contemporary audiences. It speaks to our collective endurance through global challenges and our quest for meaning and solace even in today’s world.

Verdi Requiem is produced by the Valletta Cultural Agency. Tickets are available from showshappening.com/Valletta-Cultural-Agency/VERDI-REQUIEM.