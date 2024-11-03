In Bawxati u Reati tal-Imperaturi Rumani tal-Ewwel Seklu WK, a new title published by Kite Group, Carmel Serracino and Jordan Sant weave together the terrible tales of

the first Roman emperors, whose lives of depravity and heinous crime was cut short by violent deaths.

These include Tiberius, the reluctant emperor who retired on the island of Capri to indulge in sexual perversion of every kind; Caligula, the notorious and macabre emperor; Nero, mother-killer and archetypal antichrist; and Domitian, who ushered a reign of terror.

Serracino and Sant refer to a number of historical writers from Ancient Rome, including Suetonius, Tacitus, Dio Cassius, Flavius Josephus and Seneca, many passages of whose works are being translated for the first time into Maltese from Latin or Ancient Greek, their original languages.

The newly released title will be available at the Malta Book Festival.