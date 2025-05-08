Terry Muscat has threathened to take legal action against the team of comedy show Bajd u Bejken unless they donate all the money made from the show to charity.

In a Facebook post on Thursday morning she announced she will be taking legal action against Bajd u Bejken but was prepared to retract that if all money made from show, "without deducting any expenses" is donated to Puttinu Cares.

"That way they will learn the lesson they deserve," Muscat said.

She added she was also prepared to meet the team "face to face" if they accept her conditions, "in a civilised and respectable manner, to clarify everything and close this matter in a mature way".

"The ball is now in your court," she concluded.

The now infamous episode of the comedy skit Bajd u Bejken, which showed an image of a transgender person edited with male genitalia, has led to the resignation of its so-host JD Patrick who apologised for the "hurt" caused to Muscat.

However, he denied the podcast was transphobic.

Police had contacted the podcasters about the incident where audience members were shown three nominees for the award of "Best Anus". Model Rachel Thake, PN MP Karol Aquilina and Muscat. An image beneath Muscat's photo showed a rear shot of a person with a penis.

Muscat slammed the photo saying it had "destroyed" her. She later accepted the apology but said "it was not enough".