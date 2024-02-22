Manuela Tesse and Michele Marcolini, the coaches of the Maltese women’s and men’s national football teams, are among the 12 personalities from the world of sport, culture, and social commitment who will receive the ‘Noma Award 2024’.

The awards will be awarded at the Sliema Philarmonic Society’s headquarters as part of the event organised by 39th LifeStar Malta Marathon in collaboration with Com.It.Es Malta and the Maltese-Italian Chamber of Commerce

On the same evening, the bibs will be handed over to the top runners of the 39th edition of the LifeStar Malta Marathon scheduled for Sunday.

This will be followed by a pasta party organized by the Italian restaurant ‘Storie e Sapori’.

