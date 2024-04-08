Secrets, espionage and some side-splitting comedy take centre stage in FM Theatre Productions’ and the Manoel’s upcoming co-production of The 39 Steps.

Inspired by the iconic movie by Alfred Hitchcock and the classic John Buchan novel, the play takes a comedic twist in Patrick Barlow’s adaptation.

Set in the 1930s, The 39 Steps follows the misadventures of Richard Hannay. Played by theatre veteran Alan Paris, Hannay has been framed for a mysterious murder, in his apartment, that he did not commit. On the run across England and Scotland, the plot thickens as Hannay tries to clear his name only to realise that he’s found himself caught up in a sinister plot involving spies and political intrigue.

As he trudges from one scenario to the next, he meets various personalities, an impressive 250 eccentric characters, played by Edward Mercieca and Stephen Oliver. Shapeshifting from one role to the next, with humour, wit and gusto, the dynamic duo plays a myriad of roles from salesmen to policemen, pilots, milkmen and compères.

Hilariously caught up in Hannay’s predicament, Pamela, played by Sarah Mercieca, is sceptical of his innocence, but, with confidential information about the British Air Defence at stake, they have no choice but to push on.

The 39 Steps, directed by Chris Gatt, will be performed from April 19 to 21 and 26 to 28. For more information and tickets, click here.