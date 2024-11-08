Maltese expressionist artist James Vella Clark is currently showing his latest body of work in an exhibition that delves into the visceral, unrestrained world of abstract expressionism.

New Forms Vol. 2, an exhibition of 27 new works at Camilleri Paris Mode in Rabat, builds on the journey begun with New Forms, first shown in December 2023.

With his latest works, Vella Clark continues to push further into his exploration of abstract expressionism through a seamless fusion of physicality, emotion and spontaneity.

New Forms Vol. 2 carries forward the artist's abstract work.

With a career deeply rooted in a respect for lineage, Vella Clark acknowledges the profound impact of abstract expressionists on his work. His pieces draw upon the bold, assertive gestures reminiscent of Franz Kline and the liberated energy seen in the oeuvre of Willem de Kooning.

Yet, Vella Clark’s approach remains uniquely his own. He embraces these influences not as a homage but as a dialogue − an evolving conversation with the past that shapes his vision while he continuously pushes against his creative boundaries.

“The biggest challenge is managing to truly let go, physically but also emotionally, to find out where I am capable of getting to and what I am capable of achieving.”

Unlike traditional preparatory sketches, the smaller works on paper included in this exhibition serve as parallel explorations rather than blueprints, emphasising the artist’s commitment to spontaneity and freedom.

“To me, the canvas is a space of freedom, where new possibilities emerge without the constraints of predetermined outcomes,” he adds.

Vella Clark first debuted in 2001 and has since exhibited widely both in Malta and abroad, with his works now housed in numerous private and corporate collections.

While New Forms Vol. 2 carries forward his abstract work, his creative trajectory also draws from his long-standing series of abstract landscapes. These landscapes will be the focus of his next major exhibition, set for May 2025, which will showcase the evolution of this dialogue.

New Forms Vol. 2 is open to the public until November 9.