The Art of the Deal, ghostwritten for Donald Trump in 1987, is his “proudest achievement” and his second favourite book “after the Bible”. Part biographical self-aggrandisement, part self-help-book, it became a New York Times bestseller. It portrys the real estate developer as a shrewd, invincible poker player. In truth, his antics as a businessman were not artful, but dastardly. Suppliers, employees and business partners were only ever paid when absolutely necessary. Trump has always been a master of hole-and-corner dealings and overreaching.

This makes him the perfect cast for playing president of the United States, a role screen-written for him by far-right iconoclasts of the Heritage Foundation. People like Russel Vought, under Trump director of the unassuming sounding Office of Management and Budget, has co-authored Project 2025, the script for dismantling the American republic and rebuilding it into an ideologically pure, presidential autocracy.

It is an undertaking reminiscent of Lenin’s October Revolution. Every institution of the state has to be squashed in order to be rebuilt in accordance with the new ideology.

We can observe this in the US judiciary, within the security forces, and in every unit of administration, education and science.

For the movement to achieve its objectives, lies and dishonesty are vital. Abusing the rule of law, ordering wanton sorties of coercive force, denying the right to protest or opine is indispensable to transform a diverse, individualistic crowd of consumers into a militant society ready to take on a world of adversaries. Publicly declared goals of slenderising the state, creating new manufacturing jobs and fighting inflation were merely election pledges, as was the proclaimed unfairness in international trade.

What the political assault domestically and geostrategically wants to achieve is manufacturing independence in preparation for war. Tariffs as a tool to raise revenue, to shelter nascent industries or to remedy unfair trade distortions would be aimed at single targets with attempted precision, not levelled upon the whole world. What the US aims for is a reduction of trade dependencies and the ruthless repression of domestic consumption to invest in autarky: US steel, US ships, US chips alone.

When economists wonder how trade deficits can be reduced, inflation tamed, or foreign investment promoted by any of the announced manoeuvres, they miss the point. The Agenda 2025 dictatorship knows that the cost of living will go up, that jobs will be lost and that all the foreigners and immigrants kicked out of the country will be hard to replace. But in preparation for war, belt-tightening is asked for. A blueprint of how to prepare the economy and society for war seems to be copied from Putin.

Countries pursuing a “deal” with the US should bear this in mind – be it in defence, trade, or exchange rate alignment: the US does not want to commit herself in any meaningful way. The US wants to use and abuse.

Any sensible agreement is based on the belief that the parties involved will stick to it. Consensus is either achieved by handshake (the “deal”) or by contract. In case of disputes, you either go to court, or appeal to a mutually accepted arbitrage body. In international trade this used to be the World Trade Organisation, sabotaged in its functioning by the US long before Trump. The validity period of agreements was already determined long ago by their usefulness to the dominant party rather than by contract compliance.

Now that any form of international order is vehemently opposed by the US administration, and deceit is acceptable strategy, the half-life of any “deal” can be measured in hours. When countries rush to sign “deals” with Trump, they have no hope that anything worth a handshake will come out of it. They pretend to extend. They hope to live for another 90 days and then to take it from there. It would be shortsighted to expect much more.

The UK was one of the first countries to pay homage to the court of Trump. The hyperbole, not to say falsehood on both sides was extraordinary. A trade agreement, even one struck between countries that will both politically profit from it, is hard work. It typically takes years to agree procedures, norms, standards, or industry carve-outs. Now, in less than two weeks, the UK and the US agreed on an “extraordinary”, “comprehensive” deal, which proved the “special relationship” between the two nations, reminiscent of the World War II victory of “close allies”.

The “deal” was a memorandum of understanding, typed on five A4 pages without any legal relevance. It mentioned US beef imports (13,000 tons), the purchase of Boeing passenger jets, a postponement of tariffs on drugs, and otherwise the imposition of a 10 per cent tariff on UK exports for the first time in a lifetime. It was levied on the UK, which has no trade surplus with the US.

If this was the template, it was pretty bad for all the other deals-in-waiting. I think it is not. It is just a worthless piece of paper, meant to appease the electorate at home. Trump could publicly self-praise his refined “art of the deal” and Labour PM Keir Starmer could fly home to be celebrated by the right-wing media for the first “Brexit-dividend” to be paid out to a brave nation manly refusing a customs union with its continent. Both politicians knew that America is anything but a steadfast ally.

The eventual size of tariffs, and the nations they will be aimed at, will not be determined by “deals”. They will not differ between friendly nations and foes. On the contrary. For the overthrowers of the old order have no friends. They will open or close trade spigots according to the capacity of the United States to achieve autarky.

To this aim the ideologues had to regress to an industrial landscape of the past, when steel, ships and fossil fuels reigned supreme. As the 21st century cannot be mastered without new forms of electrification like advanced batteries, alternative forms of power generation, or industrial magnets, the US will fall behind and become a fortress. To that aim it will trade with anyone who can help to build the “Golden Dome” defence shield – free of tariffs where necessary.

The Dome hopes to protect against China’s and Russia’s hypersonic weapons, their drones, submarines, space nukes and cyber weapons, which the US will start to develop once it has mastered the art of making sneakers and iPhones.

It is a loss of time to crave for a deal with Trump; time that should better be invested by looking for alternatives to the US consumer, who will soon be starved of consumption anyhow. All nations should look out for trade deals with the willing. This should start first at home, by eliminating barriers to trade within one’s country and then with close neighbours. And then with the world. Europe has a long to-do-list; within and beyond.

Andreas Weitzer is an independent journalist based in Malta.

This column’s purpose is to broad­e­n readers’ general financial know­ledge and should not be interpreted as presenting advice on investments or on the buying and selling of financial products.