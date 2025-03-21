With the inauguration of St Michael Hospice in Santa Venera, Hospice Malta is expanding its services, bringing community and day-therapy services under one roof. The growing demand for palliative care means the need for volunteers is greater than ever.

Volunteers serve as an extension of the staff and professionals at Hospice. Whether providing direct patient support, assisting with daily operations or contributing to fundraising efforts, they play a vital role in making a real and lasting difference in the lives of palliative patients and their families.

The NGO owes its very foundation to volunteers. From its inception in 1989, the founding members, driven by a shared commitment to palliative care, laid the groundwork for what has now become a vital support system for patients facing life-limiting illnesses.

To this day, its board of governors and committee members continue to serve on a voluntary basis, leading by example and ensuring the organisation remains steadfast in its mission.

A day in the life of a Hospice volunteer

Meet Anna, a volunteer at Hospice Malta. Once a full-time nurse, she now dedicates her time to supporting patients at the Day Therapy Unit.

Every Wednesday morning, she arrives with a warm smile, ready to help in whatever way she can. Whether assisting patients with creative activities, lending a listening ear or simply making a cup of tea, Anna finds fulfilment in offering comfort and companionship.

At the Day Therapy Unit, both the social and medical aspects are nurtured to support the overall well-being of patients.

Every contribution, big or small, makes a difference

Anna recognises the importance of simply listening. ‘’It’s not just about providing support; it’s about being there for someone who needs kindness,’’ she says.

“Some patients just want to reminisce about their memories and recount experiences, others enjoy the activities and some simply appreciate having company.”

Anna is one of around 200 volunteers who dedicate their time to Hospice Malta, with many having been committed to the organisation for over a decade. Their contributions range from supporting the care team to assisting with fundraising efforts.

Volunteers help in numerous ways, including engaging patients in activities, preparing and serving refreshments, offering hairdressing and beauty services, and providing transport for patients who need assistance getting to therapy sessions and appointments.

Beyond patient support, volunteers also play a crucial role behind the scenes. Some assist with administrative duties and reception tasks, ensuring the smooth running of daily operations. Others help organise fundraising events or take on maintenance work, keeping the facilities safe and welcoming. Every contribution, big or small, makes a difference.

Becoming a volunteer and making an impact

Becoming a Hospice Malta volunteer is a simple yet rewarding process. Those interested can submit an application form online and will then be contacted for an initial meeting with the volunteers’ coordinator.

If they decide to proceed, they attend an induction course to learn more about Hospice Malta, its services and the role of volunteers.

Ongoing training sessions are provided throughout the year to ensure volunteers feel confident and well-prepared in their roles.

For more information and to start your volunteering journey, visit www.hospicemalta.org/volunteering or call 2144 0085.

This article was provided by Hospice Malta.