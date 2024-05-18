Bentley has shown off its new Batur Convertible, crafted by its Mulliner coachworking company.

The Batur will be limited to 16 units worldwide and features a two-door and two-seat configuration.

The interior of the Batur has a wrap-around cockpit inspired by the Bacalar Convertible. There is also Rose Gold detailing throughout the inside with the driver touch points such as the gear selector lever and start/stop button. There is also something that Bentley calls an ‘airbridge’ and ‘tapered cowls’ which is located behind the seats and harks back to the old Barchetta.

The electric roof takes 19 seconds to stow away and can be operated at speeds of up to 30mph.

