The much-awaited annual Earth Garden festival is back celebrating its 17th year. The four-day festival was announced at a press-conference highlighting the long weekend activities to be held at Ta’ Qali picnic area between June 6-9, 2024.

An eye-catching festival promo launched earlier this year hints at the free-spirited experience, synonymous with Earth Garden. Once again, the festival promises to deliver a unique blend of eclectic music and culture celebrating diversity. The five different stages including The Roots Stage, Electronic Sphere, Enchanted Forest, Strawberry Fields and Music Playground will host the biggest line-up to date. International acts like Groove Armada, Infected Mushroom, Kula Shaker, Dub FX, Hollie Cook, Go_A, Donato Dozzy , Dj Nobu, Lewiz Fautzi, alongside Maltese favourites such as Tribali, Xtruppaw & Manatapu are just a few of the 140 different acts performing this year.

Earth Garden will introduce a new area for children, aptly named Earth Kidz.

This edition will also introduce some new and exciting additions such as a newly added sixth music stage called ‘Mystique”.’ Festival-goers will have to look for a hidden passage that will lead them to the stage and discover what awaits them, since its location and line-up will not be advertised.

Of course, Earth Garden isn't just about the music. This year, family-dedicated areas will be more secluded with a new area for children, aptly named Earth Kidz located next to the skate park ,a 360 photo experience as well as a dedicated family camping zone in the camping area. From Heritage Malta cooking and arts, adventure magic, circus juggling, open talent shows, kids silent disco and Esplora crazy science to mention a few, there will be a universe of activities keeping the young ones entertained.

The festival is also about promoting self-care, sustainability and well-being amongst its community.

The festival is also about promoting self-care, sustainability and well-being among its community. A revamped Healing Fields will once again host a range of workshops, meditation, alongside the newly added Ice Baths and an extensive programme, while the Ethnic Market, known for its vibrant colours is always a must-visit attraction during the festival offering a wide range of unique and visually stunning handcrafted items. Other non-music areas such as the ‘Shisha’, ‘Tree of Life Chill Out’, two-seated food courts and multiple bars complete the whole festival experience.

Weekend tickets cost just €45 for the whole four days.

Besides the weekend ticket, which is a festival-goer favourite due to its value, there’s a variety of ticket options to choose from including glamping, general camping and tent rental services where festival-goers can fully immerse themselves in the experience. Tickets are selling very fast, so getting your tickets now is recommended to avoid disappointment.

Weekend tickets cost just €45 for the whole four days. Day tickets are also available as well as several options at https://www.earthgarden.com.mt/tickets/

Don't miss out on the perfect way to kickstart your summer with Earth Garden!

For more information visit www.earthgarden.com.mt.