BMW’s ‘M’ division, which is behind the German carmaker’s sportiest models, has been on a role as of late. In 2023, it sold more than 200,000 cars for the first time, with two-thirds of these being what it calls ‘M Performance’ models. Essentially, these bridge the gap between BMW’s standard cars and its flagship performance cars (think the M3 and M5, for example), and do the job for those buyers wanting something sportier but who can’t stretch to the costs of a fully-fledged M car.

The latest addition is this, the new X2 M35i, the fastest version of BMW’s new coupe-styled SUV, which in itself gets some pretty big changes. But is it worth choosing?

This latest X2 is almost unrecognisable from its predecessor, being a far larger car with more of a coupe-like profile, bringing it closer to BMW X4 and X6 SUVs. There’s an electric version too, should that be something you want to consider, and it gets all manner of technology upgrades, which we’ll come onto later.

It also gets the appropriate look to go with the sportier image. There’s this unmissable satin green paint finish (a special-order option, you might be glad to know), as well as four large exhaust tailpipes, which a BMW M engineer told us he ‘fought’ to have on the car.

