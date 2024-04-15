Over the last decade, Gozo experienced significant socio-economic changes including a sustained economic expansion. Economic prosperity brought with it opportunities and financial affluence.

It also brought a surge in construction activity. After long years where real estate was flat, many ‘rediscovered’ an interest in Gozo. Encouraged by regulatory changes, price disparity and fiscal incentives, many started to view real estate in Gozo as an attractive option.

Construction impacts how Gozo looks. Building heights outside urban conservation areas are leaving a mark on the topography of villages. Despite this, and until now, Gozo has managed to retain its semi-rural character and a relatively distinctive built identity. Its villages still preserve a setting that provide a source of value added.

The construction and real estate sectors have huge externalities, including on the environment and on an aesthetic level. Many costs generated during construction work as well as the quality of the built environment are not internalised and are instead shifted to the public.

The Gozo Regional Development Authority (GRDA) has over the past few years advocated a more sensible, regional approach. For example, in October 2022, it called for better targeting of the stamp duty reduction on residential property and advocated fiscal incentives that align specific property types with Gozo’s socio-economic and environmental needs.

A few weeks ago, the GRDA published a discussion paper entitled ‘Nurturing Gozo’s urban character through context-sensitive design’.

The discussion paper represents another opportunity to continue holding an informed discussion on the island’s ongoing development path.

Central to the discussion paper is a call to prioritise the concept of context-sensitive design by proposing a series of guidelines and recommendations aimed at promoting harmony and coherence across the island.

Gozo has managed to retain its semi-rural character and a relatively distinctive built identity - Mario Borg

These guidelines encompass various aspects of architectural design, including considerations of scale, materials, and urban form.

For example, it includes the recent decision by the Planning Authority to require all new buildings in Gozo to have limestone façades.

Perhaps more importantly, the paper advocates the establishment of a design advisory committee for Gozo that will serve as a dedicated body responsible for making recommendations, mainly on quality and on an aesthetical level, with respect to development applications in Gozo.

A similar committee is already covering all urban conservation areas in Malta and Gozo and we believe its approach has proved successful in attaining architectural harmony in these areas. Establishing a committee solely focused on Gozo further acknowledges Gozo regional identity.

One of the fundamental principles that we, as a regional authority, are advocating is the notion that the built environment should be viewed as a means to enhance community well-being, rather than an end in itself. While the GRDA is not the entity directly responsible for such area, it continues to work with all interested parties to prioritise the long-term needs of Gozo and to continue revaluing Gozo regional identity.

One important way to achieve that is by advocating a more Gozo-specific approach in the interpretation and applicability of existing policy including but not limited to design principles for future planning and building applications in Gozo.

Mario Borg, an economist, is the CEO of the Gozo Regional Development Authority.